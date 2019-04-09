What these Qld prisoners get to eat might shock you

You won't believe was Mackay watchhouse prisoners are tucking into at meal time.

You won't believe was Mackay watchhouse prisoners are tucking into at meal time. MaxPixel

MACKAY prisoners are being treated to a popular takeaway delivered right to their watch house cell.

And apparently 'it's gotta be red'.

Prisoners have been tucking into Red Rooster since mid-February, but unlike the usual customer they don't get to choose what they order.

"They do not get a menu or choice of selection," a police media spokeswoman said.

A Red Rooster delivery to Mackay police precinct. Janessa Ekert

As Mackay watch house does not have an onsite kitchen, meals must be sourced externally.

"Suppliers of meals are required on a 365 day a year basis where delivery to the watch house is a preferred option, thus ensuring operational police are available for priority calls for service," the spokeswoman said.

"The selection of the meal provider is subject to availability and demand, which is dependent on the amount of people remanded and their dietary requirements."

Prisoners were given a meal "that meets basic requirements" as opposed to individuals having a choice from a menu.

Jailhouse snack: A marked Red Rooster car drives out of the Mackay police precinct.

Red Rooster is the only takeaway option available although it is understood other suppliers within Mackay are also used - all paid for by the Queensland Police Service.

"The cost of any meal purchased is at an agreed to price between the supplier and the Queensland Police Service. People on remand are not given a budget," the spokeswoman said.

"Mackay District Management constantly overviews and reviews the supply of meals to the watch house ensuring all persons are supplied with three meals a day and that value and competitive rates for the supply of meals are met."

She added individual meal ordering was not an option unless medical conditions determined otherwise.

Red Rooster delivering to Mackay watchhouse. Janessa Ekert

"As part of the meal, prisoners are supplied with a piece of fruit," she said.

Police media said the delivery of meals was consistent with watch house management across the state.

"The supply of prisoner meals is constantly reviewed by watch house and district management to meet quality assurance standards and dietary requirements."

Mackay watchhouse can house up to 30 prisoners with their length of stay dependant on factors including sentencing, court appearance requirements and transport options to correctional centres.