What Kevin Hogan will vote for in first week on cross bench

Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources David Littleproud and Member for Page Kevin Hogan at a Bexhill dairy last week.

Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources David Littleproud and Member for Page Kevin Hogan at a Bexhill dairy last week. Susanna Freymark

KEVIN Hogan has stuck to his guns this week after the Federal Government's leadership spill saw him shift to the cross bench.

The Page MP remains a member of The Nationals and has insisted that's not going to change.

But he said he'll vote on matters that go before parliament on their individual merit.

"I will be examining the merits of each bill as they come to Parliament for a vote,” Mr Hogan said.

Among matters before the House of Representatives this week are the Family Law Amendment Bill, which could see victims of domestic violence no longer cross-examined by their abusers in court, and a bid to boost privacy of My Health Record.

"I abhor domestic violence,” Mr Hogan said.

"The Family Law Amendment bill will mean alleged abusers can no longer cross-examine their former partners in court.

"To do otherwise, would simply compound the violence and abuse of victims.

"This is unacceptable.”

He also plans to support the My Health amendment.

"I will be voting in favour of this bill as privacy and the integrity of My Health is crucially important,” he said.

"This bill will require court approval before personal health information stored by My Health can be passed on to law enforcement agencies or other Government agencies.”

Mr Hogan said along with remaining a member of The Nationals while sitting on the cross bench, he would also continue in his role as Deputy Speaker.

"I will guarantee voting with the government on matters of supply and confidence,” he said.

"I was elected as a member of The Nationals and will remain a National.

"I intend to focus on the issues which the community elected me to focus on.”

Mr Hogan said in the weeks since the leadership spill, when he announced he would move to the cross bench, his decision had been met with an "overwhelmingly positive” response and he was hopeful about the newly-appointed Prime Minister and his team.

"I have worked previously with now Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg,” he said.

"I hope that Scott is the Prime Minister for a long time.”