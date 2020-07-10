What it took to get Abbie to Paradise

IT TOOK a bit of convincing to get Brisbane's Abbie Chatfield on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Chatfield (pictured) was left heartbroken by Matt Agnew on The Bachelor, and was then faced with trolls on social media, who sent vile messages and death threats.

"There was a lot of hesitation," Chatfield said of returning to the franchise.

"It took a few calls back and forth of me being like, 'I'm worried about the backlash' and 'I'm worried about getting hurt again'."

She has been candid about the abusive messages she has received online since The Bachelor, but her method is to call out the trolls.

"I think me constantly outing them scares them away," she said. "I save these messages, I have a whole Google drive … I was suicidal because of all of these messages, it wasn't just one or two it was like hundreds and hundreds of them."

But since gaining the spotlight on Agnew's season of the show, Chatfield has grown a massive following of people admiring her openness.

"I have my podcast now (It's A Lot) and that's been a really good outlet for me. I think that's also another reason why I am OK with the show coming out, because I have that outlet and that support system," she said.

"I'm also becoming a sex coach, I'm getting my online study for that."

When going into Paradise, Chatfield had her eye on Ciarran Stott from last year's The Bachelorette.

"He's very funny and very loud ... I'm loud and I would get shy around him," she said.

