What if you could travel anywhere . . .

Coffs Harbour is proving to be a popular location in 2018 for holidaymakers. Trevor Veale

LOOKS like Coffs Coast is on the radar for travellers wanting a getaway that offers a top spot with affordable accommodation.

New research by Wotif.com indicates the rise of affordable travel options during the next five years, including tumbling airfares and new routes by low-cost carriers will impact the destination choice of four out of five Aussie travellers.

Looking ahead, Wotif crunched the numbers and analysed the average daily rates of some favourite Australian hotspots, to reveal predicted best value destinations for 2018 and Coffs takes out second spot.

Wotif's top 10 Australian destinations predicted to be under $160 in 2018 are St Kilda on average $157 per night, Coffs Harbour $154, Bateman's Bay $154, Bendigo $153, Cairns $151, Hervey Bay $150, Merimbula $146, Alice Springs $144, Limestone Coast $140 and Rockhampton $137.

Coffs Harbour City Council general manager Steve McGrath said local council-run caravan parks had been booked out since Boxing Day.

"Caravan park industry research shows that for every dollar of revenue achieved by a caravan park, there is $1.38 of economic activity in the local region," Mr McGrath said.

"All in all, that means around $3.5m of local economic activity this Christmas season alone."