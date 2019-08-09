What Home Alone cast looks like now

What do the Home Alone cast members look like now?

EARLIER this week it was announced that Disney is making a Home Alone reboot for its upcoming streaming service.

Disney hasn't announced if the reboot will be a movie or a TV show or if any of the original cast members will be involved.

All they've said so far is that the hit 1990 movie will be "reimagined" for "a new generation", a statement that Macaulay Culkin poked fun at with a hilarious photo.

This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like. pic.twitter.com/sGj86933LA — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 7, 2019

To celebrate the reboot, we thought we'd take a look at what the original stars from Home Alone and Home Alone 2 (which are both available to stream on Foxtel) look like now.

Macaulay Culkin

The actor was reportedly paid $100,000 for the first Home Alone movie but got a massive pay rise for the sequel with a $4.5 million pay cheque.

He's now all grown up at 38.

Macaulay Culkin in 1990.

Macaulay Culkin now.

Joe Pesci

The actor, now 76, wasn't the first choice to play the villain Harry - Robert De Niro actually turned down the role before it was offered to Pesci.

Joe Pesci in Home Alone.

Joe Pesci now. Picture: Maury Phillips/Getty Images

Daniel Stern

Who can forget that scene in Home Alone where the tarantula scrawls across Stern's face.

The actor told The Hollywood Reporter he was nervous about the creature and asked the handlers if they could take the spider's stinger out, but they said no because it would die.

"And I said, Yeah, but if you don't take it out, I'll die'. But everyone seemed cool with it, so I just had them put the friggin' tarantula on my face," he said.

Daniel Stern with Macaulay Culkin.

Daniel Stern in 2018.

Catherine O'Hara

Now 65, Catherine O'Hara currently stars in Schitt's Creek for which she's been nominated for an Emmy for Best Performance by an Actress in a Comedy Series.

Catherine O’Hara in Home Alone.

Devin Ratray

The actor, who played Buzz, told news.com.au about his strangest interaction with a Home Alone fan.

"I was walking down the street once and I saw this young, attractive woman wearing a T-shirt that said, 'My friend slept with Buzz from Home Alone'. I didn't stop her to talk to her about it," he said.

Devin Ratray in Home Alone.

Devin Ratray in 2017.

Gerry Bamman

Now 77, the actor who played Uncle Frank was last seen on screens in 2015 in the TV show The Following.

Uncle Frank.

Gerry Bamman.

Kieran Culkin

Macaulay Culkin's younger brother is now 36 and currently stars in the HBO series Succession.

Kieran Culkin as Fuller in Home Alone.

Kieran Culkin now.

Michael Maronna

The actor who played Jeff McCallister now co-hosts a popular podcast called The Danny and Mike podcast with The Adventures of Pete and Pete star Danny Tamberelli.

Michael Maronna in Home Alone.

Michael Maronna now.

John Heard

Sadly the actor who played Kevin's father, Peter McCallister, died of a heart attack in 2017. He was 71 years old.