EASTER SHOWERS: The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting showers along the coast during Easter this year.
What has the weather got in store for us this Easter?

Jarrard Potter
by
17th Apr 2019 4:17 PM
IF YOU'RE looking to get out to the coast for Easter this year be prepared for a few showers.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, a persistent high pressure system over the Tasman Sea will push easterly winds and moist air over the Clarence Valley for the rest of the week, and with it showers and potentially afternoon thunderstorms.

BoM meteorologist Rose Barr said while showers are likely to be heavier over the coast, inland areas may also receive some rain over Easter.

Ms Barr said the showers will be hit-and-miss, with some areas receiving significant totals, while other areas receiving very little.

The BoM forecast indicates Yamba could see up to 20mm today, 8mm on Friday and 10mm on Saturday, while in Grafton showers could bring 6mm today, 4mm tomorrow and 6mm on Saturday.

While other areas of the state will enjoy above average temperatures over Easter, the Clarence Valley will be right on average for the weekend.

"We're expecting to see fairly warm temperatures in the south-west, but in the north-east temperatures are going to be pretty close to the average," Ms Barr said.

"A lot of other places are cooler this time of year so they'll be closer to the average temperatures we see for this time of year for the north-east of the state."

FOUR-DAY FORECAST

Grafton

Thursday: Min 15C, Max 27C, possible rainfall of 2-6mm

Friday: Min 17C, Max 27C, possible rainfall of 1-4mm

Saturday: Min 17C, Max 26C, possible rainfall of 3-6mm

Sunday: Min 17C, Max 27C, possible rainfall of 1-4mm

Yamba

Thursday: Min 17C, Max 25C, possible rainfall of 10-20

Friday: Min 19C, Max 25C, possible rainfall of 5-8

Saturday: Min 19C Max 24C, possible rainfall of 5-10

Sunday: Min 19C, Max 25C, possible rainfall of 2-5

