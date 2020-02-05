Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

What happens if BBL final gets washed out?

by Tim Michell
5th Feb 2020 1:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Big Bash League title could be decided by a 45-minute slugfest with predictions of up to 50mm of rain in Sydney on Saturday.

The Sixers booked a home final at the SCG with victory over Melbourne Stars in the qualifier and will meet the victor of Thursday's MCG final between Sydney Thunder and the Stars.

Sydney is set to be lashed by heavy rain from Friday to Sunday, with up to 30mm predicted to fall on Friday and 20-60mm expected on Sunday.

 

Watch every single KFC BBL match LIVE & On-Demand on KAYO with FOX CRICKET's unmatched commentary line-up. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

 

Cricket Australia has resisted calls to move the final to Melbourne, which is forecast to be 30 degrees on Saturday.

At least five overs a side must be played for a result to be achieved.

If no result is possible, Sydney Sixers will be deemed BBL09 champion by default.

"At the end of the day if the rain effects us that badly, the team that entered the final as the home team, so in this case the Sydney Sixers, would by default be the champions," BBL chief Alistair Dobson told SEN.

"We certainly hope it doesn't get to that. We need five overs per side in the playing conditions to constitute a game.

"We'd love to think we could find 45 minutes in between the rain storms in Sydney on Saturday to get that done."

Nine BBL matches have been impacted by weather this season, five of which have been in Sydney.

If any delay takes place in the first innings of the final, one over is lost for every four minutes of play missed.

Should the team batting first bat longer than the team batting second, their target would be calculated using the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Sixers paceman Josh Hazlewood said the host would be prepared for the possibility of a rain-affected final.

"The one thing we're worried about is getting one of those five, six or seven over games," Hazlewood said.

"We either probably want it completely washed out or get the full game in. That's probably the only worry.

"Just with that threat of rain we'll probably practice a few of those, not super overs, but pretend you've only got one over in the game and batting is the same (as a super over)."

 

More Stories

Show More
bbl bbl final big bash cricket melbourne stars sydney sixers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man accused of child offences works with young people

        premium_icon Man accused of child offences works with young people

        Crime A man charged with child exploitation offences granted bail on $50,000 surety.

        Prepare now as severe weather, flooding on the way

        Prepare now as severe weather, flooding on the way

        Weather A severe weather warning has now been issued for the NSW north coast with heavy...

        Major new housing development as Coffs reacts to shortage

        premium_icon Major new housing development as Coffs reacts to shortage

        News New 14-stage development with 648 lots on its way to Coffs Coast.

        A championship of racing headed to the Coffs track

        premium_icon A championship of racing headed to the Coffs track

        Sport Racing officials hope locals will embrace the Country Championships