ICONIC SHIPWRECK: The Buster at Woolgoolga Main Beach exposed in 2013. Lisa Vercoe
What happened to Woolgoolga's shipwreck

26th Jan 2017 1:00 PM
ONCE every few years, Woolgoolga locals and visitors witness what is hidden in the sand on their beloved beach.

This unique view of the buster shipwreck in 2013 was sent to the Woolgoolga Advertiser by photographer Brett Vercoe while aboard a helicopter.

After recent interest in the iconic feature on Woolgoolga Main Beach, visitors have asked about the history of how it came to be.

The Buster arrived at Woolgoolga from Sydney in February 1893 to load timber bound for New Zealand.

When a storm from the south-east hit, the vessel's anchor cable snapped and its holding chains failed.

The vessel broke away from its mooring and eventually beached stern-first 200 metres down the beach just south of the Woolgoolga Lake mouth.

Mostly seen as just a few spikes sticking out of the sand on the beach, when heavy seas and big tides hit the coast there's always a chance the iconic wreck will be revealed.

