What happened to the Rooster?

The Coffs Harbour Red Rooster store is closed.
Rachel Vercoe
Rachel Vercoe
THE doors are closed, a notice is hanging on the window and there's no movement inside.

The Coffs Harbour Red Rooster store located on the corner of the Pacific Highway and Bray Street has been closed and will no longer be your quick stop fast food chicken shop.

A Red Rooster staff member said the store was not doing well and there were problems with staff receiving their payments. The store has reportedly been closed for two weeks now.

If you're a chicken lover, don't fret too much, there are still Red Rooster stores at Coffs Central, Park Beach Plaza and the Coffs Harbour South service centre.

