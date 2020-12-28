What ‘Farmer Dave’ looks like now. Picture: Supplied

What ‘Farmer Dave’ looks like now. Picture: Supplied

David Graham, or "Farmer Dave", as many may remember him as, hit our screens back in 2006 when he appeared on the reality show Big Brother.

The 40-year-old, who was one of the first openly gay contestants on the program, captivated audiences with his charming smile and good looks.

And 14 years on, it's safe to say that not much has changed.

He still has that big, bright smile and trademark long locks, except now he's rocking an impressive bristling beard.

"Hubba hubba. Looking good with the beard mate," one of his fans rightfully pointed out in an Instagram snap from Thursday.

"My god I love your hair. Merry Christmas beautiful man," another added.

David Graham during his stint on Big Brother Australia back in 2006. Picture: Dave Hunt

And the former reality star today. Picture: Instagram/farmerdavek9m8

The post shows the father-of-three relaxing in an outdoor tub with a drink in his hand and beard on full display.

"Merry Christmas... from a bloke in a sheep trough who is just so content with his life, so happy yet so exhausted with 2020 coming to a close...here is cheers to you Baby Jesus!" Graham captioned the snap.

Since his stint on Big Brother, where he came third, Dave went on to star in a bunch of TV and radio shows including Dancing with the Stars and a US TV pilot for none other than Oprah Winfrey.

The farmer from Queensland also forged a successful career as an international dog trainer.

While he’s still got his trademark long, blonde locks - he’s now grown an impressive beard to match. Picture: Instagram/farmerdavek9m8

"My job from a very early age was to manage and care for our many working dogs. Aside from being critical to the running of the farm, they taught me about building relationships based on trust, respect, kindness and valuing each other," he writes on his website.

"Our farm dogs were my first friends, my companions and confidants in a world where I often felt confused, isolated and different."

Dave came out as gay during an emotional live episode of Big Brother in 2006.

In an interview with Mamamia this year, he said he does not remember any of the details now because of the heightened emotion of the moment.

Dave was also known as ‘Farmer Dave’ on the reality show.

"Fourteen years have passed and a friend sent me a link to the whole series on YouTube. I've been doing podcasts and stuff with other housemates and it triggered a lot of memories, so I started watching last week."

Dave has been enjoying quality with his family since having to cut short a dog training tour in the US due to the pandemic.

"They shut down New Orleans the second day I was there," he told Mamamia. "The day after that we got on a plane and got the hell home."

Dave told the publication he is "pretty much living out of a suitcase" and because of his international dog training career he "very rarely" sees his three daughters.

"Their mums will bring them to where I'm doing a show and I get to see them during the break," he said.

"That's not connecting with your kids and I realise that now. I need to take time out and go and spend weekends and actually hang out with them and just do whatever it is that they want to do."

He has gone on to become a successful international dog trainer. He was touring the US when the pandemic hit. Picture: Instagram/farmerdavek9m8

Dave became a donor father for the first time in 2016 - he has two children with a lesbian couple and one with a single female friend.

In an interview with news.com.au at the time, Dave said he met the mothers of his first baby, Kris and Jane, at an LGBTI event in 2012 and they "just clicked."

And as for his love life, the doting dad told The Daily Telegraph recently he is "still one of those blokes who's looking and hoping and waiting (for the one)".

