A PREMIERSHIP WOULD BE NICE: We've asked the Group 2 clubs what they want for Christmas.
A PREMIERSHIP WOULD BE NICE: We've asked the Group 2 clubs what they want for Christmas. Trevor Veale
What does your team want for Christmas this year?

Sam Flanagan
21st Dec 2018 3:38 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: Holiday mode has well and truly kicked in across the North Coast and with Christmas only three days away, what better time to find out what the Group 2 clubs would like from Santa Claus.

Garry Stevenson - Sawtell Panthers club coach:

It would be great to be in the top two at the end of the year or make the grand final. That would be a nice present.

Brandon Costin - Coffs Harbour Comets coach:

I'd love to have absolute commitment and dedication from everyone I coach next year.

Col Speed - Orara Valley Axemen coach:

I want us to grow and prosper as a club and embrace and learn from the Orara Valley community.

Gary Gillespie - Grafton Ghosts president:

I want the referees to get a sense of humour and for Gilko (Group 2 president Warren Gilkinson) to feel welcome in Grafton.

Greg Shuttleworth - Woolgoolga Seahorses coach:

A few more quality players, that would be nice. Maybe also a bucket of cash from a new sponsor or two.

Grant Stevens - South Grafton Rebels vice president:

Commitment from all our players for a strong pre-season so we can hit the ground running in round one.

Scott Cosstick - Nambucca Heads Roosters president:

We'd like to take the club forward, get more consistency and get a few more players.

Trent Matthews - Bellingen Valley - Dorrigo Magpies president:

I wish for our players and club to do the community and jersey proud and honour our '99 and '89 grand final-winning teams as well as the Defence Force community.

Dean Hillery - Macksville Sea Eagles president:

I want us to bring the same passion and club spirit we brought last year.

