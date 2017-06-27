What does the population of the Coffs Coast look like?

THERE were 72,944 people along the Coffs Coast on Census night last year but who are they?

Information released from the 2016 Census painted a more vibrant picture of what the population of the Coffs Harbour electorate is like.

More than half of the Coffs Coast population (51.6%) was female and 48.4% were male. Coffs Harbour had a higher than national average of woman (50.7%) and a lower than average number of males (49.3%).

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people made up 5% of the Coffs Coast population.

The median age of a Coffs Harbour person was 44.

People aged 65 and over made up 21.1% of the population. Coffs Harbour had a higher than national average population of people aged 65 - 85 and older.

Children aged 0-14 made up 18.3% of the population.

Number of people married, separated, divorced, widowed and never married on the Coffs Coast. meta-chart.com

Of people aged 15 and over on the Coffs Coast 46.86% were married while 15.6% were either divorced or separated.

There were 24,216 people registered married, 5794 in a de facto marriage and 21,933 not married.

In the Coffs Harbour electorate 29.7% of people were attending an educational institute. Of those, 27.8% were in primary school, 21% in secondary school and 15.5% in a tertiary or technical institution.

The number of people born in Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Germany and Scotland in the Coffs Harbour electorate. meta-chart.com

More than two thirds of the population was born in Australia (78.4%) and 64.6% had both parents born in Australia, while 16.9% of the population had both parents born overseas.

The most common ancestry on the Coffs Coast was English (30.3%). This was followed by Australian (29.3%), Irish (9.4%), Scottish (7.8%) and German (3.1%).

In the Coffs Harbour electorate 85.3% of the population, or 62,254 people, only spoke English at home. Those who spoke a non-English language at home accounted for 8.3% of the population.

The most common non-English languages spoken in homes along the Coffs Coast. meta-chart.com

The average weekly personal income for people 15 and over on the Coffs Coast was $566 which was $96 less than the national median. For a Coffs Coast family, the average weekly income was $1346 which was $388 less than the Australian median.

The family composition in the Coffs Harbour electorate was made up of mostly couples (42.7%), 37% were couple families with children, 19.2% were one parent families and 1.1% were other family.

More than 90 of private dwellings were occupied in the electorate while just 9.8% remained unoccupied.

Of the privately owned dwellings in the electorate 36.4% were owned outright, 28.7% owned with a mortgage and 30.7% were rented.

Separate houses were the Coffs Coast's most popular dwellings (74.3%) followed by semi-detached or townhouses (12.3%), flats or apartments (10.1%) and other dwellings (2.3%).

The number of bedrooms to Coffs Coast dwellings. meta-chart.com

More than 80% of households had at least one person access the internet from the dwelling.

In the electorate 37.7% of occupied dwellings had one registered vehicle at the address, 36.3% had two vehicles and 15.8% had three or more and 6.1% had none.