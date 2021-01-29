What does it cost to send your child to school in Coffs?

While education costs are growing across both the independent and public school system a recent study has shown just how much those can vary depending on where you live.

Parents on the Coffs Coast who choose independent education for their children may be heartened by research from Futurity Investment Group which found independent education costs in regional NSW were cheaper than the national average.

However, a look at fee structures for 2021 shows just how much more it costs to send a child to an independent school.

Bishop Druitt College in Boambee takes the mantle as most expensive school in the region, with fees of up to $10,392 per year for a single high school student and $7,112 for primary if paid in one lump sum.

Casuarina Steiner School comes a distant second at a cost of $5,470 per year.

While compulsory fees do not apply for government education, in recent years the amount of “voluntary contributions” has risen, with NSW Education policy dictating the amount can be set by each school’s principal.

Aerial view of Coffs Harbour's Bishop Druitt College.

Futurity Investment Group found parents sending their children to a government school in regional NSW would spend on average $58,227 over 13 years, compared with the national average of $66,603.

Most of the cost went towards books, uniforms, school camps and sports equipment.

It also estimates parents spend a total of $133,920 for an independent education in regional NSW, four per cent below the national average of $140,197, and considerably less than the $208,031 spent in regional Victoria – Australia’s most expensive region for an independent education.

Futurity Group executive Kate Hill said the cost of education has risen at more than double the rate of inflation over the past decade.

“Education costs, including outside tuition, school camps and sports equipment and electronic devices are demanding a far greater share of the family budget than in the past,” Ms Hill said.

“More than ever, the costs associated with education are placing more of a burden on Australian families, who are already stretched by the rising cost of living and stagnant wage growth.

“With less discretionary money to spend, it’s going to be very hard to pay for education, which means parents who have planned and saved will be in a better position in the long run.”

While most schools offer multiple school fee payment options, Futurity Investment Group now provide education bonds which allow people to meet the costs of education through long term investments.

SCHOOL FEES ON THE COFFS COAST

Bishop Druitt College - Primary $6920 to $7112, Secondary - $9696 to $10,392 (lump sum)

Casuarina Steiner School - Primary $5470 (lump sum)

St John Paul College - Secondary $3597 (lump sum)

Coffs Harbour Christian Community School - Primary $3000, Secondary $4,560 - $4900

St Augustine’s, Mary Help of Christians and St Francis Xavier - Primary $2676

Chrysalis Steiner, Bellingen - Primary $1387 - $2165