AllSorts Pet Hub is celebrating Roughy's 3rd birthday. The groodle (right) and his mates, Labradoodle Riley and Rottweiler Scarlett, donned birthday hats and shared in his cake. Picture: Alix Sweeney
AllSorts Pet Hub is celebrating Roughy's 3rd birthday. The groodle (right) and his mates, Labradoodle Riley and Rottweiler Scarlett, donned birthday hats and shared in his cake. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Offbeat

What COVID-19 crisis? Dogs have birthday blast

by MICHAEL THOMPSON
18th Apr 2020 2:21 PM
Humans might be doing it a bit rough right now, but for a group of four-legged pals it was their time to celebrate.

The hounds at Allsorts Pet Hub, Currajong, were thrown a party yesterday to celebrate the birthday of regular client Roughy, who turned three.

The groodle and his mates were treated to a homemade dog-friendly cake, and the celebrations continued well into the afternoon with some high-energy playtime, including pool time and rolling around in the sandbox.

 

AllSorts Pet Hub is celebrating Roughy's 3rd birthday. The Groodle donned a birthday hat and was treated to a cake. Picture: Alix Sweeney
AllSorts Pet Hub is celebrating Roughy's 3rd birthday. The Groodle donned a birthday hat and was treated to a cake. Picture: Alix Sweeney

 

 

Roughy enjoying his 3rd birthday party. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Roughy enjoying his 3rd birthday party. Picture: Alix Sweeney

 

Allsorts staff member Grace Mitchell said pet birthday parties were surging in popularity.

'We're having another one on Monday and it's always awesome, they absolutely love it," she said.

"They might not know it's a birthday, but they definitely realise it's all about them and they feed off the excitement.

"It's really special that people are treating their pets like this and I think it goes to show that our pets are no longer just pets, they're members of the family."

Originally published as What COVID-19 crisis? Dogs have birthday blast

