What are you afraid of?

The horror thriller, IT, based on Stephen King's novel, is terrifying Coffs Coast audiences - and they're loving it.

"Coffs does like a little bit of creepy, we have quite a culture here for horror films,” said Sue Amos, general manager BCC Cinemas.

"We've had big crowds, especially Saturday and Sunday. No one has run screaming or crying from the cinema yet but we have had a few hesitating in the ticket area and friends trying to talk them into seeing the movie.”

Sue said fans of the book are telling her the movie is a faithful adaptation of the suspense master's best-selling novel.

"Obviously we've had a lot of teens come to see the movie but also many adults who loved the book. The whole feeling of the movie is bang on and the casting is perfect.”

Ok, so what's this creepy movie about? Seven young outcasts in Derry, Maine, are about to face their worst nightmare; an ancient, shape-shifting evil that emerges from the sewer every 27 years to prey on the town's children. Banding together over the course of one horrifying summer, the friends must overcome their own personal fears to battle the murderous, bloodthirsty clown known as Pennywise.

Yep, that's right an evil clown. Prepare to sleep with one open for the rest of the week after watching this one.

"The film will be on for a couple of weeks and due to demand we are scheduling seven sessions daily. It's been one of our most popular screenings in ages.”

Due to the high demand Sue recommends booking online, especially for the weekend evening sessions to take advantage of priority seating and avoid the queue.

