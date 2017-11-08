What are the big projects needing funding Coffs?

The $9.2 million Jetty Foreshores upgrade jointly funded by the Federal Government and Coffs Harbour City Council opened last week.

WITH considerable Federal Government funds up for grabs we ask what big projects require funding on the Coffs Coast?

Applications are now open for funding under the Building Better Regions Fund Round Two.

This will see two streams available for Infrastructure Projects and Community Investments with applications closing on December 19.

Nationals Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker has urged organisations to apply for Round Two of the Australian Government's Building Better Regions Fund (BBRF).

Funding aims to support further job creation and economic growth in regional and rural Australia.

Mr Hartsuyker said the region had already benefitted from Round One, with $6.66 million delivered toward six projects across the two streams.

"Round One has provided entities across the Mid North Coast such as the Coffs Harbour City Council with the ability to build the now-open Jetty4Shores project, and the Port Macquarie - Hastings Council to deliver the Neon Summer Festival for their community," he said.

"It is projects like this that will support local businesses and job creation, while also ensuring the needs of the community are met."

"The fact BBRF has two streams - Infrastructure Projects and Community Investments - means communities have even more flexibility in developing proposals."

Cowper Federal MP Luke Hartsuyker with Infrastructure Minister Darren Chester .

Acting Minister for Regional Development Darren Chester said BBRF was designed to back projects that create further investment in the community.

"Applicants should demonstrate how their project will drive economic development, make their region a more attractive place to live and foster partnerships across their community," Mr Chester said.

"Infrastructure investment, and planning and capability building are significant to improving outcomes in a community. A clearly articulated regional aged care strategy, for instance, can have as big an impact on residents as building a new aged care facility in a single town".

"When combined, both streams will encourage job creation, economic growth, and encourage social cohesion across Australia".

