What are property prices doing on the Coffs Coast?

SELLING SEASON: Spring is having its usual effect on the Coffs Coast.

SELLING SEASON: Spring is having its usual effect on the Coffs Coast. IPGGutenbergUKLtd

THE first month of spring has come and gone, and with it a raft of sales as buyers come into the market as they always seem to do at this time of year. The famous "selling season” has begun.

The biggest sale of the month was a stellar $2million achieved for a five-bedroom home on 2.38ha in the Sapphire Beach hinterland at 179 The Mountain Way. The property had been on the market for almost a year.

Other notable sales for the month included 6 Breakers Way, Korora, for $1,040,000; 18 Bakker Dr, Bonville for $930,000; and 4 Raintree Pl at Boambee for $900,000.

Nolan Partners principal Scott Nolan said spring has well and truly arrived in the Coffs Coast property market.

"The spring selling season always brings new energy to the market. Turnover is still strong, however prices appear to be levelling as we return to more 'normal' market conditions,” he said.

"Obviously the slowdown in major city markets has some flow-on effects although we are still getting good inquiries from Sydney and Melbourne buyers looking to enjoy our Coffs Coast lifestyle.”

Mr Nolan said September had been a good solid month for sales, with plenty of homebuyers and investors still in the marketplace.

"That said, the buyers are now very well educated on selling prices and are making offers in line with the market. Where 12 months ago we may have had two or three buyers competing for a property as soon as it was launched, we are now seeing a more conservative approach from buyers.”

These savvy buyers mean it's more important than ever to get the listing price right.

"Well-presented properties priced in line with the market are still selling within three to four weeks, however if a property is slightly overpriced it may sit on the market until its price is adjusted in line with current values,” Mr Nolan said.

For those looking to sell before the year is out, Mr Nolan said prices were still strong.

"Prices have not dropped but the rate of price growth has slowed as we return to normal market conditions,” he said.

"The market will be busy for the next eight to 10 weeks, but as soon as we get closer to Christmas things will slow down.”

Mr Nolan said a lot of sellers held off until Christmas - when holidaymakers were in town - to list their homes, but he believed they shouldn't wait.

"In fact, history shows that the busiest time of year is the lead-up to Christmas and it then goes quiet for a few weeks in late December and early January before ramping up again in February,” he said.

For buyers who don't have $2million to spend there are still plenty of bargains to be had.

It's still possible to get into the property market on the Coffs Coast for less than $300,000.

Among the cheapest prices paid for properties sold during September were $204,000 for a two-bedroom unit at 3/6 Wybalena Cres, Toormina; $215,000 for a one-bedroom unit at 6/38 Boultwood St, Coffs Harbour; $280,000 for a three-bedroom unit at 2/38 Loftus St, Nambucca Heads; and $290,000 for a three-bedroom house at 24 Coramba St, Glenreagh.