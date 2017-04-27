20°
What are the options for former club site's future?

27th Apr 2017 5:30 AM
AS IT STANDS: The former Coffs Harbour Deep Sea Fishing Club.
AS IT STANDS: The former Coffs Harbour Deep Sea Fishing Club. Trevor Veale

IT SITS on one of Coffs Harbour's most expensive parcels of public land, and for almost a year now, has sat mostly dormant under-utilised in its current state.

Since the Coffs Harbour Deep Sea Fishing entered liquidation, the club building has been used sparingly for a number of community and corporate purposes, namely during last year's Rally Australia and for the Coffs Harbour Game Fishing Club's recent Easter classic. 

But the rest of the time, the club site 'with the million dollar view' stands as an ongoing cost to Coffs Harbour City Council, which maintains the building as Corporate Manager of the Coffs Coast State Park Trust. 

At tonight's council meeting however, a report will raise a number of options, which are available to the council and the Department and Minister of Industry - Lands.

The report discusses the ongoing and future commercial and community potential for the site. 

Varied short and long term uses perhaps include: potential for the club to again trade as a licensed venue, demolition or rebuilding to increase the site's footprint, casual hire for weddings and functions as well as use of the building by community and special interest groups or for conferences and events.

The report, raising pros and cons for all the options available, also notes the Coffs Harbour Local Aboriginal Land Council has publicly stated its interest to develop a community and cultural centre/gallery on the site.

Previous interests to develop the site as a licensed premise - raised during the DSFC's administration process - are also mentioned. 

In summary, the report recommends the Trust approve the development of an Expression of Interest (EOI) for short-term use (up to three years) and the drafting of an EOI for long-term use and/or development of the expanded site.

"The future use opportunities are yet to be fully explored and it is recommended that any future use of the site, either in the short or long term, must be provided through an open market process," the report states.

By undertaking an EOI process, the Trust would be able to ascertain the full potential for the site and determine the location's highest and best use.

A competitive tender process (either select or open) could then follow.

Sitting idle: Coffs Harbour&#39;s iconic crown land lease on the Jetty Foreshores.
Sitting idle: Coffs Harbour's iconic crown land lease on the Jetty Foreshores. Trevor Veale

 

SO WHAT ARE THE OPTIONS?


• Undertake additional masterplanning for the site to determine most appropriate long term use prior to any offer to the market;

• No action in the short term whilst undertaking a long term EOI and tender process (open or select tender);

• Short-term casual hire of the existing facility, managed by the Trust, whilst undertaking a long-term EOI and Tender process (open or select tender);

• Short-term EOI for a licence to operate a community or commercial operation on the site (up to three years) whilst undertaking a long term EOI and tender process (open or select tender); and

• Short-term EOI for a licence to operate a community or commercial operation on the site (up to three years) only at this time.

The former Coffs Harbour Deep Sea Fishing Club site.
The former Coffs Harbour Deep Sea Fishing Club site. Trevor Veale

 

KEY BACKGROUND POINTS:

 

Since the club was placed into liquidation on July 3, 2016, the Trust purchased all plant and property including kitchen, bar facilities, cool rooms, furniture and fittings.

The Trust also undertakes management and maintenance works on the site to ensure the facility remains in an operational condition.

Substantial funds have been invested to rectify a major water leak under the carpark, the progressive failure of the security and fire systems, the general degradation of the building and the lack of maintenance undertaken by the previous lessee.

The former Coffs Harbour Deep Sea Fishing Club site is currently underutilised and is not generating sufficient revenue to meet the ongoing maintenance costs for the facility.

Temporary uses aside, there is an opportunity to secure a short-term lessee for a period of three years.

This option is supported by Department of Industry - Lands and the implementation period is considered to be relatively short.

During the period of the short term lease, it is recommended to develop a longer term, expanded opportunity for the site and undertake a staged competitive process to secure suitable proponents.

This option is not supported by DoI Lands, however, which has advised its preferred course of action is to await the outcomes of the broader planning process being undertaken by the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshores Project Control Group." - (made up of government agencies, holding interests on the Jetty Foreshores).

Ultimately, Minister for Lands Niall Blair - who met with council management, local politicians and department staff to discuss the site's future in November - would have final approval for any agreement entered into by the Trust.

Council officers have been in contact with the department, which indicated a tender for short term use would be supported but also stated that "in relation to the longer term use of the site the preference at this point is to await further development of the of the broader strategic master planning for the precinct."

It is also noted:  given the high profile location and significance of the site, it is likely that further community consultation may be required before any long term commitments are made.

Topics:  coffs harbour city council coffs harbour deep sea fishing club department of industry - lands jetty foreshores

