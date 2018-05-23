What affordability crisis?

Getting a foot on the property ladder isn't as difficult today as buyers might think.

GETTING that first home might seem like an insurmountable task in modern day Australia, but according to a leading real estate investment body it was not as bad as it seems.

Australia's leading real estate investment advisory body has released analysis proving mortgages are more affordable now than they were in 1990.

The Property Investment Professionals of Australia (PIPA) said those arguing property's lack of affordability haven't studied the numbers properly.

"Many commentators use just two indicators to measure housing affordability - income and house prices,” PIPA Chairman Peter Koulizos said.

"This is a good measure to indicate how expensive housing is, but if you want to analyse affordability, you must also consider mortgage repayments.”

PIPA examined annual figures looking at the average size of a home loan, the standard variable rate, principal and interest loan repayments and the annual average wage from 1990 to today.

"The key figure to look at is the percentage of an average person's income needed to make the mortgage repayments,” Mr Koulizos said.

Based on this analysis, home loans are as affordable now as they were in 2010, and actually more affordable than 28 years ago.

"In 2018 figures, you need 40.9per cent of the average annual salary to pay the mortgage,” he said.

"Compared to 1990 when you needed 48.1per cent of the average annual salary, property owners are in a better position.”

Mr Koulizos said interest rates played a major role in driving affordability, and our current low rate environment was keeping property price-accessible.

In 1990, when home loan interest rates were 17per cent, it required 48.1per cent of the average person's salary to make the mortgage repayments.

Five years later, you only needed 35.3 per cent of the average salary to make the mortgage repayments.

"Why such an improvement in affordability in such a short period of time? It's due mainly to markedly lower interest rates in 1995 as compared to 1990.”

Mr Koulizos said rather than the ability to service a loan, it was the initial deposit that seemed to stump most potential first buyers.

"There little doubt it can be tough saving for a deposit, although many first timers are using innovative strategies such as rentvesting and buying in more affordable locations as well as buying with family and friends to get a foot on the real estate ladder.”