What activities will you do this week?

Curryfest

What: The 12th annual Woolgoolga Curryfest will feature Bhangra dancers, a chance to win a tandem skydive and cooking workshops for the whole family to enjoy.

Where: Woolgoolga Beach reserve.

When: Saturday, September 23 from 9am to 5pm.

Visit curryfest.com.au

Woolgoolga Curryfest event manager Carl Mower predicted more than 17,000 attended this year's Curryfest on Saturday, September 24. Keagan Elder

Who's Charlie duo

What: The piano vocal duo will cover music from the 70's through to current material with a perfected stage and sound set up complete with a portable small grand piano and keyboards.

Where: The Pier Hotel.

When: Saturday, September 23.

Who's Charlie Duo will play at the Pier Hotel. Contribtued

Buskers and comedy festival

What: Take part in a week long event full of fun, laughter, mischief and mayhem. There are 25 acts booked from around the globe and local acts as well.

Where: The Coffs Coast, visit coffsharbourbuskers.com for full program.

When: Starting Saturday, September 23 through to Sunday, October 1.

Don't miss the amazing performances at the Buskers and Comedy Festival. Contributed

Bellingen music festival

What: Take part in workshops on composition, piano master class and more or listen to the sound of performers as the town of Bellingen comes alive with music.

Where: Hyde Park, Bellingen.

When: Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24.

Visit bellingenmusicfestival.com.au

Tamara and Elena will perform at the Bellingen Fine Music Festival. Contributed

Yahtzel DJ set

What: With infectious tunes and a knack for good humour, 22-year-old Yahtzel has amassed a large online following as one of the hottest producers in Australia's indie-dance selection. Catch the act on a fun night out in Coffs.

Where: The Coffs Hotel.

When: Saturday, September 23.

Catch Yahtzel at the Coffs Hotel. Contributed

From Hardwoods to soft cottons

What: Photographs and rich collections of objects from Coffs Harbour's early timber industry alongside personal and household textiles.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Museum.

When: Saturday, September 23 until Saturday, October 21.

Coffs Harbour Veterinary Hospital open day

What: Go behind the scenes of the veterinary hospital and meet the team during their open day as they celebrate 50 years. Bring your pet along and have their photo taken at the pet photo booth for a chance to win a pet hamper.

Where: 4 Lyster street, Coffs Harbour.

When: Sunday, September 24 from 10am to 1pm.

Vicky McClure. CHVH are celebrating 50 years with an open day on Sunday, September 24. Rachel Vercoe

Misty Mountain getaway

What: Find your self immersed in a range of patchwork workshops with over 25 tutors from all over Australia. There's a workshop for everyone from creating reproduction quilts, learning Japanese traditions, rainforest scenes, paint

Where: Misty Threads, 40 Hickory Street, Dorrigo.

When: Saturday, September 23 through to Thursday, September 28.

Visit mistymountaingetaway.com

Sawtell family market

What: Enjoy a barbecue breakfast, lunch or tea and coffee while browsing through stalls with jewellery, plants, cakes, artworks, craft, soap, candles, incense, pre-loved clothing, books and more.

Where: CWA hall, 21 Elizabeth Street, Sawtell.

When: Saturday, September 23 from 8am to 1pm.

Nymboida white water rafting open day

What: Exodus Adventures are holding the launch of their newest outdoor activity, white water rafting on the Nymboida River on a fun filled, adrenalin pumping day with activities for the whole family. Save 20% off on your rafting adventure on the day or enjoy free river tubing today only.

Where: Platypus Flat Road, Wild Cattle Creek near Dorrigo.

When: Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24 from 9am to 3pm.

Call 0410 404 078 or visit exodusadventures.com.au

Recreational ride Boambee East to Hungry Head

What: Enjoy a medium six rated ride covering 56kms or 31kms from Bruce King Drive, Pine Creek Way, Raleigh, Hungry Head and return via Yellow Rock Road.

Where: Meet at Boambee East community centre in Bruce King Drive.

When: Sunday, September 24 at 8am.

Call Rob Fahey on 0428 514 188.

Emerald Beach foreshore discussion

What: A group of locals have organised a display tent to give residents an idea of what the council has proposed in the draft master plan for the foreshore. The current final draft will be on display as well as discussion points about the plan.

Where: Emerald Beach.

When: Sunday, September 24 at 10am.

Emerald Beach. Contributed

Sunday session with Madam Parker

What: Madam Parker featuring Vibe City Band are set to fill your Sunday session with a kick back approach and a bowl full of soul. The warm vocal tones of Madam Parker are backed by some of Australian's finest musicians, comprising of ukulele, guitar, congas, saxophone and flute.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Sunday, September 24 opening at 4pm.

Catch Madam Parker at the Hoey Moey for your Sunday session. Contributed

Drapht

What: With two gold records and a handful of ARIA nominations under his belt, Drapht is a songwriter and singer you don't want to miss. A perfect blend of thoughtful introvert and entertaining extrovert, Drapht's connection has always been his realness.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Friday, September 29 from 7.30pm to 10.30pm.

Drapht. Contributed

Eat Street

What: The streets will come to life for the inaugural celebration of a unique family friendly outdoor dining experience. Street food, food trucks, craft beer, wine, cider and cocktails will be available as well as live music and kids entertainment. Restaurants on Market Street will be offering their favourite dishes.

Where: Market Street, Woolgoolga.

When: Saturday, September 30 from 5pm to 10pm.

Eat St will happen a week after Curryfest. Rachel Vercoe

Meals on wheels - Cafe on Elizabeth

What: Locals supporting locals, enjoy $7.50 mains from the blackboard men and $6.50 coffee and cake.

Where: 25 Elizabeth Street, Sawtell

When: Every Thursday on the deck from 10am to 1.30pm.

Light the night

What: In its 10th year, the Leukaemia Foundation's Light the Night fund-raiser will bring the Australian blood cancer community together to remember and reflect during a moving ceremony and short lantern walk.

Where: Park Beach reserve, Ocean Parade.

When: Friday, October 6.