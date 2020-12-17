What a whopper: Height towers shock Woopi neighbours

Neighbouring residents had no warning the scaffolding was going up with no safety warnings or signs to say what it's there for.

NEIGHBOURS knew it was going to be high but they were shocked to see the height towers erected on the vacant block on the corner of Market and Queen streets in Woolgoolga recently.

A controversial five-storey apartment block is proposed on the block, one street back from the ocean.

The development application is still being assessed by Coffs Harbour City Council.

A group of approximately 80 neighbours have rallied to express their anger at the $9m proposal which they say is out of keeping with the seaside ‘village’ - although some say the term is no longer appropriate for the town currently experiencing a property boom and large land releases planned to the north.

There are fears some of the proposals are being rushed through while Council sits on its hands in regard to implementing the Woolgoolga Town Centre Masterplan which stipulates lower height limits.

A November 26 Council motion attempted to give some weight to the masterplan until it is fully implemented, but it provides little comfort to residents.

The motion, in part, stated that: ‘as a matter of policy, resolve to give significant weight to the Woolgoolga Town Centre Masterplan as a matter of immediate development assessment consideration’.

Only Crs Denise Knight, Paul Amos, George Cecato, Tegan Swan and Sally Townley voted to support it with Crs Michael Adendorff, John Arkan and Keith Rhoades against.

The award-winning plan was unanimously adopted by Coffs Harbour City Councillors in 2018 but is yet to be formally implemented in the planning process.

Council’s ​Director Sustainable Communities Chris Champan says it hasn’t been a “concerted delay” and the various studies needed to implement the plan (traffic and parking for example) had to be conducted in a “piecemeal” approach as funds were obtained.

“In a perfect world we would do it all together but we couldn’t secure the funding. There are a whole lot of secondary investigations that need to be completed.”

Terry and Julie Cooper live next door on Queen Street.

Terry and Julie Cooper live next door to the vacant block where the 37-unit complex is being proposed.

“This is a poorly designed building in a flood prone area,” Mr Cooper said.

“Its units are crammed in and face all four boundaries looking into neighbour’s properties, with its only open spaces being balconies and a combined rooftop entertainment area to achieve maximum density and profit with no consideration to neighbours.

“It has numerous other problems such as parking, garbage storage and collection.”

The Coopers have lived on Queen Street for seven years and are not against development in the town but say this proposal is totally out of keeping and they are frustrated with Council for taking so long to implement the Woolgoolga Town Master Plan.

“This just went up one morning and Council don’t seem to know anything about it.

“It’s not safe. There is nothing to say it’s a building site and nothing to say it’s dangerous or don’t enter.”

Mr Chapman said potential developers don’t need to contact Council in relation to erecting height indicators.

“Sometimes developers will take the initiative and other times Council will request it but I’m not sure of the specific circumstances in this case.”

Peter Marr lives across the road and says the development near his house (seen in background along Market St) is in keeping with the town's masterplan and does not look into his home.

In a sign of things to come for the town, a second set of height indicators - dubbed the ‘twin towers’ - have been erected behind the Queen and Market site on Trafalgar Street.

The Trafalgar St proposal is for a six-storey block of flats.

Northern Beaches Residents Association (NBRA) President Ray Willing says the proposal is the kind you would see on the Gold Coast.

“The building is completely out of scale with the adjoining single and two-storey dwellings in terms of height, bulk and massing and would block views for all surrounding properties and dominate the landscape.”