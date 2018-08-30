Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Johnathan Thurston of the Cowboys kisses his wife Samantha after playing his last home NRL match in Townsville.
Johnathan Thurston of the Cowboys kisses his wife Samantha after playing his last home NRL match in Townsville.
Rugby League

What a week! Thurstons announce baby news

by Staff writers
29th Aug 2018 6:41 PM

A MASSIVE week for the Thurston family just got even bigger.

North Queensland champion Johnathan Thurston is preparing for his NRL farewell, playing his final game against Gold Coast on Saturday afternoon.

Last week it was his farewell from Townsville where the home fans got a chance to say goodbye.

And all the while the great JT was keeping mum on the fact his wife Samantha is pregnant.

Samantha Thurston announced the baby news on her Instagram page on Wednesday.

The latest member of the Thurston clan is due in February.

Related Items

editors picks johnathan thurston nrl

Top Stories

    Nationals move to preselect political candidates

    premium_icon Nationals move to preselect political candidates

    News The Nationals will seek to replace long serving members of parliament, Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser and Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker.

    New road rule to protect emergency workers

    New road rule to protect emergency workers

    News The rule is designed to protect emergency workers stopped on roads.

    • 30th Aug 2018 10:00 AM
    Wanted NSW man found hiding in chest freezer

    premium_icon Wanted NSW man found hiding in chest freezer

    Crime ONE of NSW’s most wanted men has been arrested.

    Police make a chilling discovery

    premium_icon Police make a chilling discovery

    News A wanted man has been located in a freezer at Yamba.

    Local Partners