Coffs Harbour couple wins big on a scratchie given to them by a local real estate agent.
News

What a house warming gift, $25k win from a real estate agent

24th May 2018 12:30 PM

A COFFS Harbour couple has relished moving house this week after winning $25,000 on a lucky scratchie.

The couple's winning ticket was bought at Jetty Harbour Newsagency in Harbour Dr.

"We still can't believe it!" the winning woman told NSW Lotteries after claiming her prize.

"We've never won anything before - ever! It's just wonderful!

While the couple enjoys Instant Scratch-Its from time-to-time, the top-prize winning ticket was in fact a gift.

"We received the winning Instant Scratch-It as a thank you gift from our real estate agent - now we're the ones saying thank you!" she laughed.

"We've just moved into our forever home, so the timing is great.

"We'll used some of the money to do the landscaping, but we haven't decided on what to do with the rest. We're in no rush to decide."

Jetty Harbour Newsagency owners Narelle Hayes and Wayne Mitchell were thrilled to hear they had sold a top-prize-winning ticket.

"Wow! That's fantastic!" Narelle said.

"That's the biggest prize we've sold since we bought the newsagency a year and a half ago - how great.

"Congratulations to the winner! We've got such a wonderful customer base, so it's nice to know we've helped make someone's day.

"We can't wait for another one of our customers to scratch a big win!"

Last financial year, there were 144 Instant Scratch-Its top prize winners across the Lott's jurisdictions who collectively took home more than $12 million.

Coffs Coast Advocate

