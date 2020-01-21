Menu
Residents at Nambour's Churches of Christ Sanctuary Park Retirement Community had an interesting visitor last week as a snake devoured a goanna outside the units. Photo: Contributed
What a catch! Python wows crowd as he nabs tasty lunch

Ashley Carter
21st Jan 2020 12:30 PM | Updated: 1:29 PM
RESIDENTS at a Nambour retirement village had front-row seats to an interesting show when a python devoured a goanna outside their units.

The snake slithered in to the Churches of Christ Sanctuary Park Retirement Community last week in search of food, finding more than enough to satisfy its appetite.

A Churches of Christ spokeswoman said more animals were venturing out of the neighbouring national park in search of food and water. Photo: Contributed
A spokeswoman said more animals were venturing out of the neighbouring Ferntree Creek National park in search of food and water due to the drought.

"So I guess this little guy found both," she said.

