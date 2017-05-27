23°
News

Whale watching season is on in earnest

27th May 2017 5:00 PM
Humpback whales are being spotted off the Coffs Coast as they continue their migration north.
Humpback whales are being spotted off the Coffs Coast as they continue their migration north. Office of Environment and Herita

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THAR she blows!!!

The number of migrating whales being seen as they head past the Coffs Coast is well and truly on the increase.

The senior wildlife officer at the NSW Office of Environment and Heritage (OEH) Susan Crocetti said that from now and all throughout June and July, keen whale watchers are likely to see larger groups of humpback whales as they move along the coastline towards warmer waters for breeding.

"We expect more than 30,000 humpback whales will make the migration this year, and they're already underway heading north," Ms Crocetti said.

Locals are being encouraged to head to their nearest coastal national park to seek out a vantage point to see the whales on their annual migration north.

"While there's a high chance you can see the whales from any location that offers ocean views, some of our top vantage points in the wider Coffs Harbour region include Woolgoolga Beach and Headland in Coffs Coast Regional Park, Look at Me Now Headland in Moonee Beach Nature Reserve, Eastern Side lookout in Muttonbird Island Nature Reserve, Arrawarra Headland in Coffs Coast Regional Park, Solitary Islands coastal walk in Coffs Coast Regional walk and Yuraygir coastal walk in Yuraygir National Park," Ms Crocetti said.

Just in case you don't see any whales passing by over the next couple of months, Ms Crocetti said not to despair as there's another chance to see them in the spring.

"We will see them heading southwards, many with their newborn calves, during spring from September through to November, travelling at a much more leisurely pace than on their northward journey," she said.

> > > Click here for whale watching vantage points in the Coffs Harbour region.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs coast coffs harbour humpback whale office of environment and heritage whale migration whale watching

Whale watching season is on in earnest

Whale watching season is on in earnest

THE number of migrating whales being seen as they head past the Coffs Coast is well and truly on the increase.

Coffs Coast goes under in latest sea level rise study

WORST CASE: The worst-case 2m sea level rise prediction for Coffs Harbour in 2100.

Parts of our beloved coast might be underwater by the next century

Mission not so impossible for Marlins

WAGING WAR: The SCU Marlins will field an undermanned pack in today's local derby but hopes are high it will get the job done.

Marlins and Snappers meet at University ground in local derby.

Traditional rivals face clash with high stakes

NEED A BIG SCALP: Sawtell is using tomorrow's game against Coffs Harbour to see it how it measures up against one of Group 2's form teams.

Third place up for grabs when Panthers host Comets.

Local Partners

National Sorry Day: Reflecting on testing times

CRANES acknowledged National Sorry Day at the Saraton Theatre on Friday with a film and talk by Paul Dutton, who was taken away from his family as a child

Mayor urges Coffs to give pool leaseholder Lane 4 a fair go

PUBLIC OUTCRY: The Coffs Coast public protested against the management contract to three Coffs Coast pools being awarded to Lane 4 Aquatics.

Pool leaseholder tender process 'normal'

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Do you really know your road rules?

Cars travel around the roundabout at Villiers and Fitzroy Street. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

List of the top 10 most misunderstood road rules in NSW.

Book review: Mia Freedman's book meets her critics head on

IF AUSTRALIA does have a tall poppy syndrome, Mia Freedman has most certainly been a victim.

Baywatch: Lifeguards with model looks return for 'filthy fun'

Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in a scene from the movie Baywatch.

Our chat with Baywatch star Zac Efron

Bello Winter Music warms up

Husky.

Cracking line-up secured for Bello Winter Music Festival

Model Bella Hadid's see-through dress shocks in Cannes

US model Bella Hadid attends the Cinema Against AIDS amfAR gala 2017 held at the Hotel du Cap, Eden Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France, 25 May 2017.

It’s like she’s become addicted to shock value.

No room for morbid fans

Chris Cornell.

Fans want to stay in the hotel room where Chris Cornell died

What's happening on the Coffs Coast this weekend

Haven't made plans for the weekend yet?

Star Wars' 1977 Stormtrooper head banger confesses

A Stormtrooper is responsible for the biggest blunder in a Star Wars movie. Picture: Supplied

Man in most famous blooper in Star Wars history breaks silence

Modern Home on 2.5 Acres of Peace &amp; Quiet

173 Orara Way, Coramba 2450

House 4 2 2 $629,000

A near new 4 bedroom family home surrounded by picturesque countryside. Enjoy 2.5 acres of usable land, perfect for a hobby farm, or even just some extra space to...

Home with free-standing studio...

82 Beryl Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 $449,000 ...

In a convenient walk to town location on a private landscaped block you will find this character filled four-bedroom home offering the bonus of a free-standing...

Sawtell Gardens

Lots 1 - 14 Rutland Street, Bonville 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $239,000 ...

This exciting boutique subdivision is located in the prestigious Sawtell Gardens Estate and will offer some of the largest suburban residential land sites...

Brand new beach house...

2a Vincent Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $899,000

"Park Beach House"and its sister property, "On The Beach House" are two side by side, brand new holiday houses, located within a close stroll to the beach...

Privacy &amp; Convenience

17b Bonnie Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $380,000

Set amongst a leafy backdrop in a cul-de-sac location and just a 3 minute drive to the Coffs CBD, this home offers the privacy of a bush property with all the...

Settle In or Subdivide

53 Sixteenth Avenue, Sawtell 2452

House 3 2 2 Auction (Guide...

This 954m2 property has potential whichever direction you choose. The original condition home includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, plus a garage and carport. The...

Popular Family Friendly Neighbourhood

45 Coriedale Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $499,950

Spacious & elevated, this 4 bedroom home situated on popular Coriedale Drive is close to Child Care, playing fields and just a short drive the Coffs CBD. Light and...

Great value for money...

27 Frederick Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $389,000

Perfectly positioned close to schools, sporting fields and major shopping. This home would be ideal for the first home buyer or even an astute investor. Features...

Size, location and lifestyle...

6 Remembrance Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 4 4 $779,000 ...

This architecturally designed, quality built home uniquely boasts five bedrooms in the main house (two in downstairs granny flat), four bathrooms, multiple living...

City Centre with Large Shed. Renovate Now, Develop Later

9 Meadow Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $419,000

This property has bucket loads of potential. A popular location walking distance to Coffs Harbour CBD, the property comprises a generously sized 3 bedroom cottage...

Jetty views don't come any better than this

Property Camperdown St

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Kids will love living in this new Coffs Harbour estate

FAMILY FRIENDLY: This children's playground is the latest family-friendly feature of the Elements@Coffs estate.

Local land estate unveils newest family friendly feature

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

UPDATE: Details revealed on rural land rezoning

REZONING: Large areas of Bonville have been rezoned for residential

Land rezoning will turn farmland into residential living

Bonville to become new housing hub

REZONING: Large areas of Bonville have been rezoned for residential

Land rezoning will turn farmland into housing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!