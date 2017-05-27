Whale watching season is on in earnest

Humpback whales are being spotted off the Coffs Coast as they continue their migration north.

THAR she blows!!!

The number of migrating whales being seen as they head past the Coffs Coast is well and truly on the increase.

The senior wildlife officer at the NSW Office of Environment and Heritage (OEH) Susan Crocetti said that from now and all throughout June and July, keen whale watchers are likely to see larger groups of humpback whales as they move along the coastline towards warmer waters for breeding.

"We expect more than 30,000 humpback whales will make the migration this year, and they're already underway heading north," Ms Crocetti said.

Locals are being encouraged to head to their nearest coastal national park to seek out a vantage point to see the whales on their annual migration north.

"While there's a high chance you can see the whales from any location that offers ocean views, some of our top vantage points in the wider Coffs Harbour region include Woolgoolga Beach and Headland in Coffs Coast Regional Park, Look at Me Now Headland in Moonee Beach Nature Reserve, Eastern Side lookout in Muttonbird Island Nature Reserve, Arrawarra Headland in Coffs Coast Regional Park, Solitary Islands coastal walk in Coffs Coast Regional walk and Yuraygir coastal walk in Yuraygir National Park," Ms Crocetti said.

Just in case you don't see any whales passing by over the next couple of months, Ms Crocetti said not to despair as there's another chance to see them in the spring.

"We will see them heading southwards, many with their newborn calves, during spring from September through to November, travelling at a much more leisurely pace than on their northward journey," she said.

> > > Click here for whale watching vantage points in the Coffs Harbour region.