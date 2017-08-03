Whale of a time and loving the Coffs Coast

Whale watching doesn't get much better than this off the Coffs Coast.

THERE have been plenty of opportunities to frame perfect postcard images off the Coffs Coast this week in mighty fine winter weather.

Reader Nikkii Hancock has shared these images with us again proving the incredible whale watching off Coffs with the northern whale migration underway.

These shots were captured off Diggers Beach on Sunday on board Jetty Dive's whale watching boat.

"The whale seemed intrigued with our boat and would not leave us alone as it swam under and around the boat continuously for about one and a half hours," Nikkii said.

"It was coming up and looking at us and showing us its rolls and splashes and we even got wet by a spray or two.

"I would like to thank Grahame and Ben on Jetty Dive tours Wild Finn it was an awesome day and the boys were the best hosts."

"I've just moved to Coffs three months ago and we'll and truely we love the Coffs Coast."