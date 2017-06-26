VIDEO: Incredible aerial view of whale migration

A pod of humpback whales is captured migrating north by a drone.

Drone captured whales off Woolgoolga: Mishka Vision captures incredible drone vision of whale migration off Woolgoolga. Source: Rumble.

CAN you guess how many whales swam Muttonbird Island on Sunday?

Ronny Lind, president of whale rescue group ORRCA, said the number of whales tallied in the organisation's annual census was still being counted.

"From Muttonbird Island, there was over 150 spotted," Mr Lind said.

But that number is likely to grow.

Mr Lind said the total number of whales spotted across Australia would most likely be finalised on Thursday.

He said the census, which was held on Sunday, collected information such as travel speed, abundance and where whales are travelling close to shore.

A pod of migrating humpback whales is captured on the northern migration by an overhead drone. Ryan Spring

Mr Lind said this information helped conservation research and allowed people to gain a better understanding of some of the world's biggest mammals.

"It enlightens a lot of people," he said.

"It's a great way to engage with the public.

"As the numbers are increasing in the animals, so too is the interest."

Mr Lind said sightings were recorded from a number of sources including public volunteers and marine authorities.

To avoid double-ups in the census, Mr Lind said particular attention was paid to the animal's travel speeds.

"We have a lot of sightings but we separate that from actual whales," he said.

ORRCA has held a whale census for the past 18 years. It started as a small operation but now has more than 70 viewing posts across Australia which it uses to record numbers.

Whale watching guide