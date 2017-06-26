21°
News

VIDEO: Incredible aerial view of whale migration

Keagan Elder
| 26th Jun 2017 1:00 PM Updated: 1:30 PM
A pod of humpback whales is captured migrating north by a drone.
A pod of humpback whales is captured migrating north by a drone.

CAN you guess how many whales swam Muttonbird Island on Sunday?

Ronny Lind, president of whale rescue group ORRCA, said the number of whales tallied in the organisation's annual census was still being counted.

"From Muttonbird Island, there was over 150 spotted," Mr Lind said.

But that number is likely to grow.

Mr Lind said the total number of whales spotted across Australia would most likely be finalised on Thursday.

He said the census, which was held on Sunday, collected information such as travel speed, abundance and where whales are travelling close to shore.

 

A pod of migrating humpback whales is captured on the northern migration by an overhead drone.
A pod of migrating humpback whales is captured on the northern migration by an overhead drone.

Mr Lind said this information helped conservation research and allowed people to gain a better understanding of some of the world's biggest mammals.

"It enlightens a lot of people," he said.

"It's a great way to engage with the public.

"As the numbers are increasing in the animals, so too is the interest."

Mr Lind said sightings were recorded from a number of sources including public volunteers and marine authorities.

To avoid double-ups in the census, Mr Lind said particular attention was paid to the animal's travel speeds.

"We have a lot of sightings but we separate that from actual whales," he said.

ORRCA has held a whale census for the past 18 years. It started as a small operation but now has more than 70 viewing posts across Australia which it uses to record numbers.

Whale watching guide

  • Remain quiet and do not try to feed or touch them
  • Be alert of whales at all times
  • Do not approach closer than 300m to any mother and calf, 100 to any adult whale or 50m to dolphins
  • Approach whales parallel and slightly to the rear - not direct or from behind
Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  muttonbird island orrca whale migration whale watching

