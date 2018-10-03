Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Whale feared to be entangled in rope off Sawtell

Janine Watson
by
3rd Oct 2018 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUTHORITIES are responding to reports a whale is entangled off Sawtell.  

Fishermen have reported seeing a whale, possibly a calf, entangled in ropes and authorities are heading out to investigate.  

Leigh Mansfield from the marine rescue organisation ORRCA (Organisation for the Rescue and Research of Cetaceans in Australia) says they will not know for sure if it is an entanglement until representative from ORRCA and the National Parks and Wildlife Service have taken a closer look.  

"I can't say 100 per cent if it is an entanglement or not, we have people headed out there now. At this time of the year we get a lot of calls. You get lots of whales staying in the same spot and splashing about and people think they are entangled.  

"For every one entangled whale we get about 20 calls saying a whale is entangled. We're not saying 'don't call' we would prefer to get the calls and investigate than not have anybody contact us."  

The ORRCA reporting line is 9415 3333.   More details to come  

rescue ropes whale
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Let the buskers begin

    Let the buskers begin

    News THE town was filled with kids in awe as they watched unbelievable acts take place during the annual Coffs Harbour Buskers and Comedy Festival today.

    • 3rd Oct 2018 1:30 PM
    Frustration at poor consultation prompts public meeting

    premium_icon Frustration at poor consultation prompts public meeting

    News Consultation sessions on the bypass have been criticised.

    Stretching the truth with 'most expensive bypass' claim

    premium_icon Stretching the truth with 'most expensive bypass' claim

    News Cost claims on the Coffs bypass appear to be exaggerated.

    Two big drawcards brings millions of visitors to NSW

    premium_icon Two big drawcards brings millions of visitors to NSW

    Business TWO popular attractions helped lure holiday-makers to NSW.

    Local Partners