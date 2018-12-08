Menu
FESTIVE FUN: Whacky Wednesdays take off in Woolgoolga, featuring extended trading hours, specials and entertainment every Wednesday night leading up to Christmas. Robert Watkin
Whacky idea a gift for Christmas shoppers

Rachel Vercoe
by
8th Dec 2018 8:00 AM

WORKING all day and dreading finding the time to duck out to the shops to prepare for Christmas?

The Woolgoolga community has the solution with late night Whacky Wednesdays.

Every Wednesday night leading up to Christmas, Woolgoolga Town Centre will extend their hours until 8pm for Christmas shopping convenience.

To encourage people to shop locally and help others who may not be able to get to the shops during business hours, there will be specials, discounts and entertainment all day long.

Not only are the shops open longer but there's a number of prizes up for grabs.

If you're caught by the photographer while shopping local on Whacky Wednesday between 4-8pm, you could win a $30 voucher to spend at That Beach Shop or Asian Imports.

To go in the draw to win a $100 voucher to Woodseys Wheels, $100 voucher to XSsurf, $80 Bluebottles hamper, $55 family dinner pack at Seasalt or Woopi Backpackers gift pack, be sure to hash tag your Woopi Christmas purchase or celebration with #shoplocalshopwoopi.

For more information, visit Whacky Woopi on Facebook.

Coffs Coast Advocate

