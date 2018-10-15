Menu
Truckies protest fuel prices in Auckland. PHOTO: RNB Transport
WE'VE HAD ENOUGH: Auckland truckies protest fuel prices

Kate Dodd
by
15th Oct 2018 2:33 PM | Updated: 3:10 PM

A CONVOY of more than 100 trucks protested fuel prices in Auckland this morning.

The New Zealand Herald reported that the trucks were driving "bumper-to-bumper" past the Constellation Drive on-ramp along the Northern Motorway.

Organiser Rob Ryan, the owner of RNB Transport, told the New Zealand publication the truckies "wanted to keep disruption to a minimum, but were running out of options to get their voices heard".

"All we're trying to get noticed - that's all we're trying to do," he said.

"You've got to start listening to us some time or another, and it's not just us - there's people that couldn't take time off work to get here."

Mr Ryan thanked everyone involved on Facebook after the event and announced plans to "do it all again" on November 15. 

"My apologies if we had pissed anyone off, that was not our intention. I know there were a few of you out there that don't support us," he said. 

