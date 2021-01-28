“We’ve done it! We’ve won the lottery”: another local win

“We’ve done it, We’ve won the lottery.”

A Nambucca Valley couple are planning “big celebrations” after being surprised with the news they won $200,000 in Wednesday’s Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw.

They held the first prize winning entry in Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw 1516.

The elated winners plan to use their prize to pay off their mortgage and have a big celebration when the money goes into their bank account.

The winners, who wish to remain anonymous, purchased their entry of one number from thelott.com – Australia’s official lotteries.

When an official from The Lott called the pair this afternoon, they were eating lunch and completely unaware they had scored the prize.

“We’ve done it, We’ve won the lottery. I can’t believe it,” the winning woman laughed.

“I am crying and shaking so much right now. Wow, this is a very, very good surprise. This is beautiful.”

It follows last week’s $1m local win.

Honey, you won’t believe this, We have won $200,000,” she screamed out to her husband.

When asked how they planned to enjoy their prize, the stoked couple had one thing on their mind.

“We will be able to completely pay off our mortgage,

“There might also be something to spoil ourselves when the money initially goes into our bank account.

“I can guarantee you we will be doing some celebrating. It will be a big celebration.”

The Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot prize is now $5.32 million for draw 1517, while the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot prize is now $2.19 million for draw 10439.

In 2020, 141 Lucky Lotteries 1st Prize and Jackpot winning entries across Australia won more than $48.61 million.

During this time, the biggest Lucky Lotteries prize was won by an Ermington woman who a Mega Jackpot prize of $11.73 million in January.