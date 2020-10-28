Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have released photographs of clothing in a bid to identify a man whose body was found earlier this month. Can you help?
Police have released photographs of clothing in a bid to identify a man whose body was found earlier this month. Can you help?
Crime

Police seek help to identify human remains

by Cormac Pearson
28th Oct 2020 9:04 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are seeking help from the public to try and identify the body of a man discovered on Brisbane's southside earlier this month.

The body of a man, who is thought to be aged between 25 and 40 was found at Stretton Wetlands by a gardening contractor at 8am on Friday, October 2.

 

One of the items of clothing left behind from a body found in Stretton.
One of the items of clothing left behind from a body found in Stretton.

A crime scene was declared, butpolice believe the death was not suspicious.

They are yet to identify the body.

The date of the death is currently undetermined but could've happened up to five years ago.

Police believe the person is possibly a male with Asian characteristics between 164cm to 171cm tall and 25 to 45 years of age.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police.

Originally published as Wetlands mystery: Police seek help to identify remains

body death police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hail, thunderstorms: Wild weather hits NSW

        Premium Content Hail, thunderstorms: Wild weather hits NSW

        Weather Heavy rain, damaging winds and severe thunderstorms could be on the horizon across the north of NSW according to the Bureau of Meteorology. WATCH THE VIDEO:

        SURF’S UP: Big waves coming to Sawtell next month

        Premium Content SURF’S UP: Big waves coming to Sawtell next month

        Surfing Epic footage showcases some of the best big wave surfing in the world.

        Two women, child in serious condition following crash

        Premium Content Two women, child in serious condition following crash

        News Three people have been hospitalised and a dog has died in the horror smash at Upper...

        School evacuated after fire breaks out in workshop

        Premium Content School evacuated after fire breaks out in workshop

        News Fire crews contain blaze this afternoon as 1000 kids leave class