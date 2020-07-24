Wet weekend forecast for Coffs as low develops off coast

The low is forecast to impact the Coffs Coast on Sunday.

The low is forecast to impact the Coffs Coast on Sunday.

IT LOOKS like it's going to be a wet and windy weekend in Coffs Harbour as a low pressure system develops off the coast of NSW.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, this low is likely to particularly impact the region on Sunday.

Rainfalls of between 25 to 40mm is forecast for Coffs Harbour on Saturday, and 20 to 60mm on Sunday.

There is also a chance for thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon.

Meteorologist Helen Kirkup said conditions are not expected to become severe.

"What we expect is that the system may not become really intense, but whatever the case we will see showers along the coast and we will get some fairly strong winds with this," meteorologist Helen Kirkup said.

"As this low develops, it will depend on where it goes as to whether there will be significant rainfalls along the coast.

"Broadly speaking, we're expecting maybe 30 to 70mm up and down the coast."