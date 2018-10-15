Wet weather week

Heavy rain hit Coffs harbour as shoppers and workers make their way through the day.

Heavy rain hit Coffs harbour as shoppers and workers make their way through the day. Trevor Veale

WET weather from the weekend continues and is predicted to stick around over the following days.

According to the Australian Government Bureau of Meteorology, Sunday had a maximum of 34mm of rain by 9am before easing off and starting up again in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The forecast today is expected to reach a maximum of 21 degrees with 100% chance of rain.

Light winds will become easterly 20 to 25km/h in the middle of the day before easing in the late evening.

Large and powerful surf conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, surfing and swimming.

Chances of rainfall are high for the next few days, take care when driving through the rain and do not drive through flooded areas.