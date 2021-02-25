Wet weather to persist as Coffs grapples with deluge

Wet conditions are forecast to persist in the next few days, as the Coffs-Clarence region grapples with the heavy falls and flooding that has hit in the last 24 hours.

The region copped flash flooding overnight with reports of cars being washed off roads and multiple flood rescues.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Helen Kirkup told The Advocate coastal areas east of Grafton have received the heaviest falls, with stations near Wooli recording up to 160mm in total.

Woolgoolga copped 148mm, while Coffs Harbour had between 80-90mm.

The Orara River is currently experiencing moderate flooding, with Glenreagh receiving 125mm of rain since 9am yesterday.

The Bellinger River, which was already saturated from previous rainfall events, hit its peak at 10am with minor flooding.

Flooding near nana Glen on Thursday morning, February 25.

Ms Kirkup said a severe thunderstorm warning for the region has been cancelled, however there are still showers and a chance of thunderstorms forecast to affect the eastern half of NSW today.

Conditions are currently expected to worsen on Saturday before easing up towards Monday, but the falls will likely be isolated.

“There’s no widespread rain forecast, it’s hitting some places and not others,” she said.

“Tomorrow will be more isolated in terms of showers and thunderstorms, while Saturday is looking very unstable – we’ll likely see some areas receive heavy showers and storms.”

The northern region of NSW has experienced an exceptionally wet summer, with data from BoM revealing the Coffs Coast on average receives up to around 145mm of rainfall in December – however in December 2020 we received a total of 476mm.

Ms Kirkup said the region can expect to see conditions dry out towards the end of March.

“A lot of it is somewhat related to what’s going on in the tropics … February is typically when we get a lot of thunderstorms around the northern area.

“As we get further into the next week or so we still have inland troughs that have been having quite an influence in NSW, and we still have topical lows forecast, so as we go into March it’s possible the wet conditions will continue before drying out towards the end.”



Here is the forecast for Coffs Harbour over the coming days as of February 25, 10am.

TODAY

Partly cloudy with a medium (60 per cent) chance of showers, becoming less likely late this afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm. Max temperature of 27.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny morning with a medium (40 per cent) chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and early evening. The chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and early evening. Temps of 21-31.

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy with a medium (60 per cent) chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. Temps of 21-29.

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy with a medium (50 per cent) chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening. Temps of 21-30.