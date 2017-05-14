Wet weather plays havoc with Sunday's sporting fixtures

Deng Mayak passes for the Coffs United Lions during the Westfield FFA Cup match against the Taree City Wildcats. soccer 13 May 2017 C.ex Coffs International Stadium

11.00am: Today's Group 2 matches to be played at Coramba Sportsground and Rex Hardaker Oval have been postponed.

Sawtell has announced that the match against Bellingen will now be played at some stage over the June long weekend.

Panthers' officials made the call to postpone the match after an early morning ground inspection found the the majority of the eastern touch line under water.

The Orara Valley Progress Association which runs the ground at Coramba decided to call off today's Ken Orr Memorial Shield match against Coffs Harbour due to public safety concerns.

A catch up date for this match is yet to be announced although playing on the June long weekend appears the most likely scenario.

10.00am: This morning's Westfield FFA Cup due to be played at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium have been postponed.

Almost two inches of rain fell overnight at the Stadium causing this morning's matches between Coffs United and Bangalow and the Coffs Coast Tigers against Byron Bay to be rescheduled.

Northern NSW Football officials investigated the possibility of playing the matches at the Polwarth Drive and/or McLean Street grounds taking into account the amount of travel the Far North Coast teams would have to do.

Unfortunately both of those grounds were also unfit for play.

Rescheduled fixtures will be finalised early in the week when parties from each club find an agreement to availability. The team drawn first for each fixture, in this case the two Coffs Harbour teams, have been given the opportunity to host the rescheduled matches.

The two winning clubs from these matches will progress to the NNSWF Westfield FFA Cup Final Series that is scheduled for June 10 and 12.