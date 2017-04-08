Wet weather frustrates Coffs Coast Tigers squad

The Coffs Coast Tigers striker Innocent David is hoping his team will play their first match of the North Coast Football season tonight against Urunga.

COFFS Coast Tigers coach Jason Snell is desperate to see his team play this weekend.

The Tigers didn't get on the pitch last week and it's been four weeks since they last played when the Tigers beat Urunga in an FFA Cup clash.

And if they don't play tonight at Polwarth Drive it will be another two weeks before they play due to Easter.

"It's been so disrupted lately,” Snell lamented.

"The season got off to a really good start but we've only trained twice on the field in the last six weeks.

"We played Urunga four weeks ago but with the rain it's just thrown everything out, it's so frustrating.”

While his players are itching to some play football, Snell is full of praise for the attitude of the Tigers.

"The lads are still keen. They understand there's not much you can do about it but they're making the best of it,” the coach said.

"They're just keen to get back on the pitch.”

Tonight the Tigers are drawn to face Urunga.

It was less than a month ago when the teams went to a penalty shootout which the Tigers won.

That result meant a clash against Coffs United for the Leo Baumgartner Cup was fixtured for April 22.

That meeting might be postponed with talk the catch up date for last week's match against Westlawn will be set for that day.

Westlawn will play Northern Storm at Korora today while Boambee is at home tomorrow against Orara Valley.

The Clarence River region has endured wetter conditions than the Coffs Coast which brings into some doubt the matches at Rushforth Park and Wherrett Park where Grafton United and Maclean respectively are due to play their first home games of the season.

NORTH COAST FOOTBALL

Men's Premier League

Today

3pm: Maclean v Coffs United

3pm: Northern Storm v Westlawn Tigers

7pm: Coffs Coast Tigers v Urunga

Tomorrow

2pm: Boambee v Orara Valley

2pm: Grafton United v Sawtell