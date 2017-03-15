VIDEO: Floodwaters cause traffic disruptions in Coffs

Floodwaters over Bray St, Coffs Harbour: Floodwaters over Bray St Coffs Harbour.

12.45pm: KEEP the umbrellas handy, with a low pressure deepening offshore from the New South Wales north coast there is more rainfall on the way.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued this information shortly after noon:

Heavy rainfall including locally very heavy falls with thunderstorms.

Synoptic situation: A band of heavy rain, including locally very heavy rain associated with embedded thunderstorms, is likely to cause flash flooding in:

Northern Rivers, northern parts of Mid North Coast and in eastern parts of Northern Tablelands.

Widespread 24 hour totals in excess of 100 mm are likely, with locally much higher falls with embedded thunderstorms.

Currently the heaviest falls are occurring in the Coffs Harbour Area. Almost 150mm has fallen in the past three hours at Sawtell and 100 mm been recorded in the past three hours in the western suburbs of Coffs Harbour.

12.30pm: THE numbers are telling the story. A short time ago a spokesperson from the Bureau of Meteorology told ABC radio that parts of the Coffs Coast have had 141mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours which is a new high for NSW.

12.15pm: The heavy rain that has fallen in the catchment upstream of Coffs Harbour has seen the Bureau of Meteorology to issue a minor flood warning for the Coffs Creek.

The warning said the Coffs Creek is likely to reach the minor flood level (three metres) early this afternoon.

11.00am: WITH heavy rainfall in a short amount of time it was a safe bet we would see water on our roads.

Coffs Harbour City Council crews are monitoring the flow of Coffs Creek over the road at a number of locations.

Diversions may be put in place soon at the low lying bridge on Bray St with traffic to be directed via Taloumbi Rd.

At the moment some cars are turning around at the flooded creek crossing while 4WD are driving through the floodwaters.

Police are also monitoring the Pacific Hwy at the Marcia St intersection (opposite the showground) and if heavy rainfall continues the highway maybe closed. Motorists are advised to avoid both areas.