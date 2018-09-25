Menu
DRIVING RAIN: It was a wet start to the FFA Nationla Championships for Boys at C.ex Coffs Stadium this week.
Sport

Wet start to FFA Champs for Boys in Coffs

25th Sep 2018 9:00 AM
NORTHERN NSW sides contesting the FFA National Youth Championships will have a chance for their socks to dry out today after a wet start to the tournament.

After two games yesterday for

Seven North Coast Football players are in action this week at C.ex Coffs Stadium in the Under 13s and Under 14s.

Northern NSW's Under 13 started with a 2-1 loss to Football NSW on Monday before netting a 3-1 win over the Northern Territory.

Yue Hong Leong found the opening goal in the opening minute of play, before Bailey Newton netted a first half double to secure the win.

In the under 14s Northern NSW started with a heavy 4-1 loss to Football NSW.

Captain Finn Oakley-McLean scored the team's sole goal of the match.

In the second game the Under 14s boys had their goal scoring boots on dominating against the Northern Territory.

Beau Cavallaro scored after just four minutes and Taye Power O'Toole quickly gained his side a first half brace.

Charlie Kelly and Oakley McLean scored two great goals in quick succession to cap off a 4-0 win.

Today the Under 13s face South Australia at 4pm while the Under 14s face off against South Australia at 5pm.

