Wet, grey weather to stay as cold front sweeps NSW

Coastal weather is tipped to remain wet, dreary and cloudy for at least another week, with extreme conditions easing from now but light rain to persist for many days.

Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) duty forecaster Helen Reid said while the mercury will rise from today, the drizzly conditions will linger for the rest of the week as a cold front deepens into a low pressure system over NSW.

"It is going to get a bit better from now on … The wet weather will ease from Sunday," she said.

A weather warning for hazardous surf has been issued for Sydney’s coastline today. Picture: John Grainger

On Monday, a massive downpour and gale-forced brought ferries to a grinding halt on the harbour. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Christian Gilles

Temperatures will remain crisp at around 16 degrees before returning to a spring average of 23 on Saturday.

The powerful front has whipped up large and powerful surf conditions and a marine wind warning for today, making coastal activities like swimming and surfing hazardous.

On Monday, parts of NSW received near-record rain with the heaviest falls in Port Stephens, where gauges recorded 297mm in just 24 hours.

"We have seen some fairly hefty, widespread rainfall. We're copping rain we don't normally see that often and we'll be checking whether it hits a new record," she said.

The downpour saw the State Emergency Services (SES) attend hundreds of jobs relating to flooding, leaking roofs and toppled trees. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Damian Shaw

Yesterday's temperature was also at least six degrees below the average for this time of year, according to forecaster David Wilkie.

"[Monday's] winds were quite high, getting up to 87km/h at North Head and it was also a cool day, [the] max temperature was 16.2 degrees, roughly six degrees below average for this time of year."

The wild weather conditions sparked landslides which sent mud streaming into houses and forced residents to evacuate.

The deluge also left motorists stranded as they waited to be rescued from flash floods, with the State Emergency Services (SES) attending hundreds of jobs.

A landslide forced the evacuation of residents at Mackerel Beach. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jeremy Piper

Gale-force winds also tore down power lines, leaving hundreds of residents across Sydney without power.

Fallen trees and flooding also forced the closure of Wakehurst Parkway, Oxford Falls Rd and Falston Rd, resulting in heavy traffic for peak-hour commuters.