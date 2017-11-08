Westside netball club scores national award

Westside netballer Shantelle Slaviero (centre) with (from left) Australia Posts' Neale Parmenter, Gill Cotter from Netball NSW, former Australia U21 representative Beryl Friday and her mother Tanya Slaviero at the club's family day function.

THE inclusive approach adopted by the Westside Netball Club has earned the club national recognition.

The Westside club was recently announced as one of eight winners of a 2017 Australia Post One Netball Community Award for its work in creating a safe, inclusive and welcoming environment through the game of netball.

The Coffs Harbour Netball Association club celebrated the honour with a family day on Sunday.

The club was nominated for the national awards by Tanya Slaviero, whose daughter Shantelle plays with the Westside club. Shantelle has cerebral palsy and is a passionate netball supporter.

"Having Shantelle be the first player with a disability to register to play netball in the Coffs Harbour district was a wonderful opportunity to pave the way for others to have confidence to do so,” Westside Netball Club junior registrar Melissa Bray said.

"This award is not just recognition for Westside Netball Club, it's a wonderful acknowledgement of Shantelle's courage to make her dreams of playing netball come true.”

Often seen training with her younger sister's team or helping the coach on game day, Shantelle's love for netball was obvious.

So, when Westside executives approached Tanya in 2013 and suggested Shantelle play, the answer was an overwhelming 'yes'.

Australia Post One netball ambassador Beryl Friday attended the family day at the Murray St courts on Sunday and said the Westside club is to be commended for the amazing inclusion work being carried out in the local community.

"It was really inspirational to read the work being done by Westside Netball Club,” she said.

"They are breaking down barriers in the community through netball, connecting people in a shared interest, regardless of background or ability.”

As part of the award, Westside received a $1000 gift card and a netball signed by the 2017 Australian Diamonds team.