Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter has responded to the medical emergency at Urunga.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter has responded to the medical emergency at Urunga.
News

Westpac chopper called after man reportedly falls from tree

Jasmine Minhas
13th May 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services are responding to an incident at Urunga this morning following reports a man has fallen from a tree, suffering multiple fractures.

Giinagay Way between Short Cut Rd and Newry Island Dr was closed in both directions just after 10.40am as NSW Ambulance and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter arrived on scene.

NSW Ambulance media said initial reports suggest a man, believed to be aged in his mid-60s, had fallen from a tree and suffered fractures in his legs.

It is also believed he may have fractured his hip.

Motorists are advised to expect delays in the area.

More to come.

 

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter has responded to the medical emergency at Urunga.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter has responded to the medical emergency at Urunga.
medical emergency nsw ambulance urunga westpac rescue helicopter
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        International driver in hire car busted 50km/h over limit

        premium_icon International driver in hire car busted 50km/h over limit

        Crime Traffic and Highway Patrol officers allegedly caught a man speeding south of Grafton going 164km/h in a 110km/h zone

        ‘Mosaic burn’ to reduce fuel loads

        premium_icon ‘Mosaic burn’ to reduce fuel loads

        News Smoke from a ‘mosaic burn’ may be visible across the region today.

        Thousands of jobs in limbo: Real impact of China beef ban

        premium_icon Thousands of jobs in limbo: Real impact of China beef ban

        Rural Fears of an escalating trade war with China have intensified

        LAST CHANCE: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        premium_icon LAST CHANCE: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        News The demand for news has never been greater.