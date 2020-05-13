Westpac chopper called after man reportedly falls from tree

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter has responded to the medical emergency at Urunga.

EMERGENCY services are responding to an incident at Urunga this morning following reports a man has fallen from a tree, suffering multiple fractures.

Giinagay Way between Short Cut Rd and Newry Island Dr was closed in both directions just after 10.40am as NSW Ambulance and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter arrived on scene.

NSW Ambulance media said initial reports suggest a man, believed to be aged in his mid-60s, had fallen from a tree and suffered fractures in his legs.

It is also believed he may have fractured his hip.

Motorists are advised to expect delays in the area.

More to come.