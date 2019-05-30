Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shane Dassow was last seen on Larsen Street on May 19.
Shane Dassow was last seen on Larsen Street on May 19. Queensland Police Service
News

West Gladstone man missing since May 19

30th May 2019 9:58 AM

POLICE are seeking help from the public to find a missing 41-year old man from West Gladstone.

Shane Dassow was last seen on Larsen Street on May 19 and has not been seen by friends or family since.

Police hold concerns for Shane's welfare as his behaviour is out of character.

He is described as Caucasian, is approximately 180cm tall with a thin build with brown hair.

Anyone with information should contact Police Link on 131 444 and quote reference number QP1901032776.

gladstone region missing person queensland police service
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    premium_icon Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    Smarter Shopping Love listening to podcasts or jogging without the fuss of annoying headphones falling out? Here's how you can have your own wireless earbuds valued at $329.

    • 30th May 2019 2:31 PM
    What you need to know about backyard fires

    premium_icon What you need to know about backyard fires

    News Before you start a fire in your backyard, read this.

    • 30th May 2019 2:30 PM
    Coffs Clarence jobless rate still a major concern

    premium_icon Coffs Clarence jobless rate still a major concern

    News Why is it so hard to find a job in Coffs Harbour and Grafton?

    • 30th May 2019 2:00 PM
    National research hub into smoking earmarked for Coffs

    premium_icon National research hub into smoking earmarked for Coffs

    News Researcher says it could help close the gap on Indigenous health.

    • 30th May 2019 1:30 PM