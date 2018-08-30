Menu
Melbourne factory fire
Breaking

Major toxic fire spreads smoke across CBD

by Peta Fuller
30th Aug 2018 9:50 AM | Updated: 9:50 AM

LARGE plumes of smoke are blowing across Melbourne this morning from a toxic factory fire in West Footscray.

Loud explosions were heard around Somerville Road shortly after 5am before the factory - believed to be an old woolshed - caught alight.   The cause of the fire is not yet known but authorities say the building "is constructed of asbestos" and contains a number of chemicals creating a potent smell resembling nail polish.

More than 80 firefighters are battling the fire on Somerville Rd.

The factory fire in West Footscray. Picture: Josh Fagan
A warning has been issued for homes within a two-kilometre radius including Altona North, Braybrook, Brooklyn, Footscray, Kingsville, South Kingsville, Spotswood, Sunshine, Tottenham, West Footscray and Yarraville.

Callers to 3AW said they heard explosions this morning, with one saying: "It sounds like rolling thunder."

Property owners in the area have been warned to close their windows and turn off heating systems as winds pick up.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Fire Brigade said the building contains acetone and oxy acetylene, a chemical used for welding.

He said a 44 gallon drum exploded and "flew through the air" when firefighters attempted to enter.  

The building is made of asbestos.

The spokesman said "asbestos procedures" are in place and firefighters are "wetting down the material" to "minimise the exposure".  

The fire is visible from St Kilda, on the other side of the city.

Large plumes of smoke have drifted over the Westgate Bridge.  

West Footscray is located 7km from Melbourne's Central Business District and is largely industrial.

