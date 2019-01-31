Menu
Ahmed Dawood Seedat has pleaded guilty to murdering his wife Fahima Yusuf.
Crime

Perth accountant admits killing wife

31st Jan 2019 6:13 AM

AN accountant has admitted killing his wife, whose body was found buried in a shallow grave in the backyard of their family home in Perth.

Ahmed Dawood Seedat, 36, appeared in Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court via video link from Hakea prison on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to murdering Fahima Yusuf, 32, in Carlisle on August 31.

Fahima Yusuf was found buried in the backyard of the home she shared with her husband.
She was reported missing four days after the killing and police made the grim discovery when they dug up the rear garden of the couple's Weston Street house the following day.

The toys of their two young children lay nearby as forensic officers combed the scene.

The case made headlines in South Africa and the UK as the victim was reportedly British, while Seedat was born in Durban.

 

Ahmed and Fahima had two children.
Fahima Yusuf.
A psychiatric report was ordered after his defence lawyer said there were "complex psychological factors" in the couple's relationship.

A sentencing hearing will be held in the West Australian Supreme Court on May 8.

ahmed dawood seedat crime fahima yusuf murder perth wa

