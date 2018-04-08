Menu
Wesfarmers Curragh. Photo Meghan Kidd / CQ News
Wesfarmers Curragh. Photo Meghan Kidd / CQ News Meghan Kidd
News

Wesfarmers gets nice little profit from mine sale

Troy Kippen
by
7th Apr 2018 4:17 PM

WESFARMERS has revealed to shareholders that it expects a $110 million post-tax profit from the sale of its Curragh coal mine in the Bowen Basin.

A post-tax profit on sale of approximately $110 million, subject to finalisation, will be included in Wesfarmers' 2018 full-year results, the company said in a statement.

Wesfarmers purchased the coal mine in 2000.

RELATED STORY: US coal giant snaps up Bowen Basin mine for $700M

That company announced late last year it has sold the mine to Coronado Coal Group, a US metallurgical coal business, for $700 million.

Under the condition of the sale, Coronado will pay Wesfarmers 25 per cent of Curragh's export coal revenue generated above the coal price1 of $US145 per tonne for two years.

Mackay Daily Mercury
