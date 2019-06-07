‘Survivability has passed’: Ruben's family prepare for worst

Toddler Ruben Scott, 2, who has gone missing at Koolatah Station, with mum Natasha Scott.

Toddler Ruben Scott, 2, who has gone missing at Koolatah Station, with mum Natasha Scott.

THE devastated grandfather of a toddler missing at a remote Cape York cattle station said their family was "preparing for the worst" as police confirm there is no chance he has survived.

Ruben Scott, 2, was last seen near the homestead at Koolatah Station, east of Kowanyama, just before 6pm on Tuesday.

Toddler Ruben Scott, 2, who has gone missing at Koolatah Station

A major search involving family, friends, neighbours, police, SES volunteers, indigenous rangers and multiple others has been running since at the 1700sqkm property, but has failed to locate him.

Ruben's grandfather Noel Scott has spoken out, paying tribute to all those who assisted with the search.

"We're preparing for the worst at the moment," he said.

"As a family we'd just like to thank a few people who have helped us out along the way with the search for Ruben.

Toddler Ruben Scott, 2, who has gone missing at Koolatah Station, with mum Natasha Scott.

"Hopefully we can find Ruben today."

Cape York police Insp Mark Henderson said he sat with the family last night to break the heartbreaking news that he could not have survived.

"It's been a very hard task and we've given it our best, but paediatric experts tell us that survivability has passed," he said.

Police and SES are searching for missing toddler Ruben Scott on the Family property Koolatah Station using drones with infraRed Pic Qld Police

Insp Henderson said the search would continue in the hopes of bringing "closure" to the family.

Eight police divers will search a lake near the homestead today and will be supported by wildlife rangers.

"(They) will be gauging level of crocodile infestation in that area," he said.

Toddler Ruben Scott, 2, who has gone missing at Koolatah Station

He said the search could continue for a further three days and the SES would continue the ground search.

"We won't stop, we will continue to try and find young Ruben and bring closure to the family," he said.