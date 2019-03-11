We're on a winner with new grandstands

YOU BEAUTY: Deputy Prime Minster Michael McCormack (right) gives the thumbs up in the newly opened north grandstand at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium beside Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker and Nationals candidate for Cowper Patrick Conaghan.

ALL SPORTS: Coffs Harbour can officially lay claim to being the home to one of the finest regional sporting precincts in the country after the opening of the north and south grandstands at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

A large crowd of dignitaries was in attendance at the stadium today to officially open the stands, with Mayor Denise Knight, Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack cutting the ribbon.

The new stands feature modern change rooms, coaching and media boxes and spectator amenities.

Mr McCormack said C.ex Coffs International Stadium would now be able to attract even greater sporting events to the region.

"This is an epic grandstand for an epic stadium,” Mr McCormack said.

"This is going to bring so many national events to Coffs Harbour, national events which will put Coffs Harbour in the Australian sporting spotlight.

"It's going to have hundreds of people watching the very best of sporting excellence in Australia right here in Coffs Harbour.”

The Australian Government and Coffs Harbour City Council each contributed $6.56 million to the project, which is money well spent according to Mr McCormack.

"It's fantastic, and not just for big rugby league, AFL, cricket and touch footy events but also for making sure that locals are well served and local schools have the facilities they need.”

"Here we have a world-class, state-of-the-art sporting facility. The grass here is as good as the MCG, SCG, Gabba or anywhere in any capital city.”

Stage two of the stadium upgrade, which is the redesign of the existing grandstand, has commenced and will be completed later in the year.

The National Touch League, Australia's national touch football championship, gets under way on Wednesday at the stadium.