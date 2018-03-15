CALENDER GIRLS: Di O'Ferrall takes on the role of Celia who has an issue with her "buns” in the heart-warming and funny local production of Calendar Girls starting at the Jetty Theatre on March 30.

CALENDER GIRLS: Di O'Ferrall takes on the role of Celia who has an issue with her "buns” in the heart-warming and funny local production of Calendar Girls starting at the Jetty Theatre on March 30. Tom Caldwell

IT'S a funny, witty, touching and tender true story and the perfect choice for the team at CHATS.

A talented and daring group of local ladies of the theatre, under the guiding hand of director Pat Slattery, is bringing the beautiful story of the Calendar Girls to the Jetty Memorial Stage.

Based on the real story of the members of a Women's Institute in Yorkshire, there are plenty of laughs, along with a few tears, as this comedy/drama unfolds.

The script was written by Tim Firth, who co-wrote the hit movie of the same name. Fans of the movie will recognise much of the witty dialogue and famous lines in the play such as when the character of Chris calls out to the photographer, "Lawrence we're going to need considerably bigger buns” as the shapely Celia strikes her calendar pose while clutching baked goods to conceal her bits.

The ladies of the Women's Institute bared all in the name of the Leukaemia Research Fund. The play picks up the story when Annie's husband John dies of leukaemia, and she and best friend Chris decide to raise money for a new settee in the local hospital waiting room. They manage to persuade four fellow WI members to pose nude with them for an "alternative” calendar, with some help from hospital porter and amateur photographer Lawrence.

The calendar is an unexpected runaway success but friendships and values are put to the test in the media frenzy that follows.

Our local ladies of CHATS portray this poignant story about friendship, love and loss with deceivingly effortless ease, plenty of laugh-out loud moments and a multitude of props as they recreate the steps of the Yorkshire women of a certain age who posed nude for charity.

Tickets are on sale now for this limited run.

When: March 30 to April 8

Where: Jetty Theatre

Tix: $25, jettytheatre.com.au or call box office 6648 4930