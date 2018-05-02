We're for you in delivering the news

THERE'S been a news revolution in Coffs Harbour in the past six months: The Coffs Coast Advocate has more than doubled its weekly audience as online growth has gone into overdrive.

And, on the back of our audience's clear move into the online space, from today we're going to offer our readers even more great digital content, both locally, state-wide and nationally.

Yes, you'll need to pay online for the first time to access the best local, state and national stories, but from today, for the introductory price of just $3 a week, not only can you read everything happening in Coffs, but everything our State's leading metropolitan paper, The Daily Telegraph, has to offer.

It's the greatest change in our offering since we moved from a paid daily newspaper to a successful, largely free, bi-weekly masthead about 10 years ago.

But business models change; and putting out a gutsy newspaper twice a week, alongside a website that has doubled page views to 200,000 a week, is no cheap exercise.

So to match the digital surge, we will today implement a Premium online subscription model to access the best journalism, locally, state-wide and nationally. And many more stories are written than are able to be printed in our paper, which will continue to be delivered free of charge within Coffs Harbour central.

Your digital subscription includes full access to the Daily Telegraph's great news and sports coverage.

Importantly, the community will still have free online access to vital information, such as weather warnings, road closures, missing children reports and other issues where public safety may be at risk.

Classifieds and real estate listings online will also remain free to access.

We've supported the Coffs Harbour community for 111 years. And you've backed us all that time.

We hope you continue to support our journalism.